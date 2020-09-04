Shahbaz Sharif meets businessmen in Karachi

KARACHI: Mian Shahbaz Sharif, President PML-N, during his visit to Karachi, met businessmen in Karachi at a dinner hosted by Ishtiaq Baig, President PML-N Business Forum, attended by senior leadership of PML-N, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Secretary Information Maryum Aurangzeb, former Governor Muhammad Zubair, former Finance Minister Dr. Miftah Ismail, former Minister Rana Mashhood and Shah Muhammad Shah.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif said that he was sad to see the city of lights Karachi, generating the largest revenue for the country, is in shambles and such a miserable condition. He expressed his solidarity with the people of Karachi and said that the people of Punjab are with them at this crucial moment.

Ishtiaq Baig said that the people of Karachi are indebted to Mian Nawaz Sharif for bringing peace in Karachi and finishing loadshedding during the PML-N government’s last tenure.The prominent businessmen who attended the dinner were Arif Habib, former SVP FPCCI Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Khalid Tawab, Omar Rehan, President KATI, former President KCCI Majyd Aziz, former President

Supreme Court Bar Association Yasin Azad, Munir Malik, President Karachi Bar, Anwar Qureshi, Chairman Ramada Hotels, Asad Fecto, Chairman Fecto Group, Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman Petroleum Dealers

Association, Ansar Javed, Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association, former Chairmen KATI Rashid Siddiqui, Farukh Mazhar, former Chairman PSX Saleem Chamdia, Zeba Bakhtiar, Dr. Fozia Hameed, President Women Chamber and members of the PML-N Business Forum.