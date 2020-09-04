Experts call for applying integrated techniques against crop diseases

FAISALABAD: Experts at a seminar Thursday called for applying integrated management techniques to overcome fall armyworm which is damaging a wide variety of crops and inflicting economic loss worth millions of rupees.

The moot arranged by Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf. The VC said locust and hefty rains had caused heavy losses to crops. After that, fall armyworm (FAW) has emerged as the biggest challenge. He said FAW is an invasive polyphagous pest, damaging many crops including corn, wheat, cotton, sugarcane and others.

He said that the integrated pest management including chemical, biological control and others should be applied to combat the situation. He maintained we have to develop the strategies to overcome the FAW.