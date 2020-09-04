10 persons die of Covid-19 in last 24 hours in country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: After observing a declining trend in the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus, around 8,761 active positive cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country Thursday.

As many as 10 persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 as the number of new coronavirus cases reported were 424 in the past 24 hours in the country. National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients in the country.

No COVID-19 affected patients were on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. All the deceased died in hospitals on September 2. Almost 90 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, 424 people were tested positive where the total active cases were 8,761 as of September 3.

Around 21,744 tests were conducted on September 2 as in Sindh a total of 6,351, Punjab 9,388, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2,198, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3,086, Balochistan 220, Gilgit-Baltistan 307 and AJK 194.

Around 281,925 persons had recovered so far making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 297,014 cases were detected so far including AJK 2,305, Balochistan 12,935, GB 2,935, ICT 15,689, KP 36,340, Punjab 96,983 and Sindh 129,827. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, around 6,328 deaths were recorded.

In Sindh, 2415 deaths occurred where six died in hospitals on September 2. In Punjab, 2,205 persons died and one individual died in hospital on September 2, in KP, 1,255 deaths took place.

In ICT, 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan, 143 perished and two died in hospital on September 2, in GB, 71 individuals had died whereas the lowest deaths occurred in

AJK which were 64 and one died in hospital on September 2.

After tireless steps since the first coronavirus case reported in the country, a total of 2,684,252 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with facilities for fighting COVID-19 while 1,054 patients admitted to hospitals across the country.