Petroleum Division, IPI remain poles apart on Euro-V

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division and Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) here on Thursday remained poles apart with their assertions on introduction of Euro-V in the country and developed an interesting situation for the countrymen to know who is right and who is wrong.

Petroleum Division issued a clarification on the story appeared in The News on its edition of September 3 based on IPI report titled “Rushed Transition to Euro-V Standard Fuels: Need for a Public Debate” saying that it has been presumed that the recent government decision for introduction of Euro-V petrol and diesel in the country is premature owing to limitations of the existing retail network and up-country storages, improperly defined Euro-V specifications, inadequate product testing capacity, the absence of Euro-V compliant engines and the burden on lower middle income consumers. This is neither factually true nor an accurate representation of the facts.

IPI remained glued with every word of its report in rejoinder. IPI in its rejoinder to Petroleum Division’s clarification says decisions by Petroleum Division made in haste cannot be tenable where our fuel supply chain (which impacts every sphere of life) is compromised.

However, the Petroleum Division says that the government is not introducing any new main grade for diesel and petrol; rather it has simply altered the product specifications in relation to sulfur contents, which will now be conforming to Euro-V standards instead of Euro-II. Therefore, the notion of the limitations of existing retail networks and storages is irrelevant and out of context, as no special arrangements at outlets and storages are needed.

Euro-V specifications have been finalized in consultation with all the stakeholders especially the oil industry and it is incorrect to call them improper. Imported products are tested at discharge ports by the Hydrocarbon Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), which has updated its infrastructure by investing millions of rupees, besides PSO has also updated its testing infrastructure conforming to Euro-V standards. Eventually, HDIP and its testing capacity are in sync with the requirements for shifting towards Euro-V fuels.

As regards the absence of Euro-V compliant engines, it needs to be clarified that ultra-low levels of sulfur contents result in reduction of lubricity and conductivity, which increases wear and tear of older engines and damages fuel pumps. However, addition of appropriate additives allows older engines to operate efficiently. Accordingly, the two additives have been appropriately incorporated in the government approved specifications. This will ensure better performance by the vehicles of lesser standards. The relevant stakeholders in the automobile sector have also admired the government decision.

The main argument of the report about burden on the local consumers is also incorrect and misleading. In fact, in view of its recent tender results for Euro-V petrol, PSO has received prices either equal to or even below than the current deliveries of Euro-II petrol prices. Moreover, PSO’s tender participation has also improved due to introduction of better fuels in the country. Accordingly, no huge financial impact on general consumer or any negative effect on balance of payment is expected.

But IPI in its rejoinder to Petroleum Division’s clarification on Euro-V report says Petroleum Division admits to the fact highlighted in IPI’s report that the specifications notified are not true Euro-V specs but, to quote the Petroleum Division itself, are prevailing Euro-II specifications in which only the sulfur content has been reduced. However, as pointed out on page 15 of our report, ‘issued specifications have ignored correct parameters and Test Methods according to the Worldwide Fuel Charter Edition 6, 2019’. This also confirms our contention that the Petroleum Division or HDIP are either not aware of what Euro-V really means and also not aware of the Deviations and Omissions from true Euro-V specifications which have been clearly listed on Page 12 of our report. This is highly unprofessional and IPI reiterates that the ‘pretend’ specifications issued do not represent genuine Euro-V fuel.

Since the specifications issued are not correct and do not conform to the true specs or Test Methods, IPI reiterates its stance as to whether HDIP has the capacity/capability to address the remaining parameters or test methods listed for Euro-V. This too remains unanswered. IPI report further highlights that total conversion to Euro-V from Euro-II cannot take place because the local refineries will not be able to produce Euro-V fuel, either PMG or HSD.

This fact and its impact on the entire supply chain has been completely ignored by the Petroleum Division. It is feared that launching a fuel that is not fully in accordance with the Euro-V standards and the fact that domestic refineries do not have the capacity to produce Euro-V standard fuels would compromise the integrity of the product. Petroleum Division has also accepted the fact that Euro-V compliant engines are not available and mentions additives to make the fuel compatible with the older vintage engines, which by the way, form almost 100% of Pakistan’s vehicular population. The automobile manufacturers are aware of these facts but tend to ignore this and no wonder, as stated in Petroleum Division’s clarification ‘the relevant stakeholders in the automobile sector have also admired the government decision’. Are we supposed to be impressed with such platitudes when the main stakeholder, namely the Pakistani consumer, especially the poor motorcyclist continues to be ignored? It was an irony to note the PSO Euro-V advertisement showed a well-to-do family with a BMW (no less) in the background. We wonder who the ad is supposed to impress, certainly not the poor consumer who is again being forced to swallow a bitter pill. If as the Petroleum Division claims that the oil industry has been consulted, has the Oil Industry also denied all the problems associated with the decision, namely impact on our infrastructure, ports, storages, FOTCO’s trestle, and PAPCO’s dual fuel Project, all of which have been highlighted in our report?.