500 Orakzai affected get compensation cheques

HANGU: The government distributed Rs173.6 million compensation cheques among the 500 affectees of Mamozai tribe, whose houses had destroyed during militancy and the subsequent military operations in upper parts of the Orakzai district.

Speaking at the cheques distribution ceremony held at the Jirga Hall in Orakzai headquarters on Thursday, Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Syed Ghazan Jamal said that the Mamozai tribe had suffered huge losses during the war on terror in the region for which they were being compensated.

Senator Adnan Ahmad, Member National Assembly Malik Jawad Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Khan and others were present on the occasion. The advisor said that the survey of damages in upper Orakzai would be conducted within three months so the remaining affectees could be compensated before the winter set in.

He said that additional survey teams would be sent to the area to complete the task and compensate the affectees as soon as possible. Later, the ADC gave away compensation checques to 390 affectees of destroyed houses and 110 owners of damaged houses.