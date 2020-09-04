Govt to raise exports to $46 bn in five years

ISLAMABAD: While conceding lagging behind on account of jacking up exports compared to regional countries such as India and Bangladesh, the government is considering to propose boosting up exports up to $46 billion over five years under Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) from 2020 to 2025.

The government has proposed 18 priority sectors to boost Pak made-ups’ share in international trade that had dropped significantly in recent years. There are seven traditional priority sectors such as textile and apparel, leather, surgical instruments, sports goods, carpets, rice and cutler. There is priority list of 11 products of non-traditional sector to increase exports under upcoming STPF for 2020-25 including engineering goods, pharmaceutical, auto parts, processed food and beverages, footwear, gems and jewellery, chemicals, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, sea food and marble and granite.

“The STPF for five years from 2020-25 is in final stages and it will be made public within one-month period,” a top official of the Ministry of Commerce told The News on Thursday. The proposed draft of STPF states that during the last two decades, the global epicentre of growth has been gradually shifting to Asia, specifically in Pakistan’s proximity.

Since 2003, India, China and Bangladesh have increased their market share by 111 percent, 120 percent and 163 percent respectively. The South Asian region has also increased its share in the world market share by 88 percent.

“On the other hand, Pakistan has been an outlier in the high export growth zone by decreasing its share in the global market by 23 percent since 2003. Had Pakistan’s exports grown at the Saarc region’s average growth rate, its export value would have been $66 billion in FY-2019 instead of $23 billion,” the draft of STPF stated.

The Ministry of Commerce has so far proposed export target up to $46 billion over next five years as the export will fetch $26 billion in fiscal year 2020-21, $31 billion in FY-2021-22, $35 billion in FY-2022-23, $40 billion in FY-2023-24 and $46 billion in FY-2024-25.

The implementation of the policy initiatives is of critical importance to the success of STPF 2020-25 so in order to monitor and evaluate the implementation of STPF 2020-25, it has been decided to constitute a cross functional committee comprising of: a. Prime Minister of Pakistan (Chairman) b. Adviser to PM Commerce and Industries c. Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue d. Minister for Energy/Power Division, e. Minister for National Food Security and Research f. Governor State Bank of Pakistan g. Secretary Commerce h. Secretary Finance i. Secretary Industries j. Chairman Board of Investment, k. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue.

Other departments or private sector can be co-opted on need basis by the committee. Monthly meeting of the subject committee will be held in order to ensure accountability for the implementation of various policy measures.

Ministry of Commerce has formulated the strategic framework based on major critical enablers in order to achieve the objectives of STPF 2020-25. These critical enablers will define the outline of policy actions required to be undertaken. Detailed action plan will be described in the Action Matrices. 5.1 Competitiveness Enhancement. The 18 percent decline in Pakistan’s share in global market during the last decade means that Pakistan’s export competitiveness in the global market has been eroding. The regaining of the global market share vitally depends on the restoration of Pakistan’s export competitiveness.

The Ministry of Commerce has identified the policy initiatives to enhance the competitiveness which will be discussed below: 5.1.1 Reduction in Cost of Doing Business: The cost of doing business especially those related to trading across borders impacts competitiveness. Besides, the tariffs, the inefficient logistics, cumbersome administrative procedures, documentary requirements and dwell time at ports add to the transactions costs and in turn affect competitiveness. Furthermore, the areas of exports support incentives mechanism such as duty drawback schemes, sales tax refunds and low-cost financing facility etc., will require review to make it reliable, consistent and automated. There would be continuous regionally competitive energy prices for export-oriented sectors. There would be competitive wages for the workers benchmarked with regional peers and participation of women workforce with equal opportunities. 5.1.2 Tariff Rationalisation: The excessive import tariffs, especially on raw materials, intermediate goods and machinery, have affected the competitiveness of manufacturing by increasing the cost of inputs and capital goods. Effectively employed, the tariffs play an important role in allocation of resources, protection of the domestic industry against foreign competition, improving competitiveness of the domestic industry, generating employment opportunities, attracting and protecting investments, improving balance of payments, serving as a source of revenue and income distribution by levying higher import duties on luxury goods and lowering tariffs on raw materials and intermediate goods. In order to leverage the tariffs as an instrument of trade policy, Ministry of Commerce will implement tariff policy with following major objectives: i) To make the tariff structure a true reflection of trade policy priorities; ii) To improve competitiveness of manufacturing especially the export sector through duty free access to imported raw materials; iii) To rationalize the tariff structure for enhancing the efficiency of the existing domestic activities, especially in the manufacturing sector and for improving the resource allocation; iv) To reduce the relative disincentive for the exporting activities; v) To improve the growth potential of the country and increase employment opportunities by attracting investment into efficient industries; vi) To encourage value addition through the principle of cascading of tariffs; vii) To remove anomalies in the tariff structure which is causing distortions between sectors and in the value chain of the same sectors.