Karachi Transformation Plan: Murad Ali Shah clueless about federal govt’s body for Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed lack of knowledge about a federal government’s committee for transformation of Karachi.

The CM said he would meet the prime minister today (Friday) during the visit to the city. When a reporter mentioned the tweet of Dr Shahbaz Gill (the special assistant to PM on Political Communication) that PM would now visit the city on Saturday, the CM said that he didn’t know that the PM’s schedule had changed.

Shah said that nearly Rs63 billion have been deposited by the Bahria Town so far on the orders of the Supreme Court and this money should be given to the Sindh government for development of the province. The Supreme Court could constitute a committee for ensuring transparency in spending this money.

Earlier, he said the provincial government had launched 24 development projects worth Rs802.39 billion for Karachi and he wanted the federal government to match the amount so that Karachi could be transformed and developed in true letter and spirit.

Addressing a press conference here at the CM House, Murad was flanked by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Adviser Law Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi. The CM said that if the federal government extends a helping hand generously in terms of financing of these projects, they would be able to change the way of living, life and facilities in the city at par with other developed cities.

Shah said that his government had launched 24 projects worth Rs802 billion (in Karachi) and “I would request the federal government to provide a matching grant so that they could be completed in time.” He added that with completion of these projects, Karachi would be transformed into a most modern city. The chief minister said that under the Karachi transformation plan, 24 projects were launched or being launched and includes those related to water supply, solid waste, storm water drains, sewerage, roads and mass transit.

He said for Phase-1 of K-IV bulk water supply project of 260 MGD capacity is worth Rs60 billion of which Rs11.30 billion have been utilized and Rs46.30 billion are required to complete it. Another 30 MGD water supply scheme for District South would cost Rs7 billion. He said another project is related to upgrading KWSB Hub water supply system with Rs 6 billion. Besides, 30 water supply schemes are being launched under the ADP programme with budget of Rs17.50 billion of which Rs3.1 billion have been utilized and the remaining amount Rs13.30 billion was yet to be released.

The chief minister said the Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan (S-III), comprising sewage treatment plants TP-1&TP-III with the capacity of 150-300 MGD was sanctioned at Rs36.2 million of which Rs10.70 million have been utilized. The treatment plant at Korangi (TP-IV) of 180 MGD worth Rs.20 billion is to be financed through the World Bank-funded KWSSIP phase-II, Rs25 billion worth TP-IV (Tertiary Treatment Plant) with the capacity to treat 100 MGD of waste water. There is another Rs14.7 billion Karachi Water & Sewerage Service improvement project (KWSSIP) Phase-I. There are five combined effluent treatment plants for industrial areas of Karachi which would be completed with Rs11.8 billion. It is also a World Bank-funded project where the provincial government would provide 33 per cent cost. Besides, there are 12 ADP sewerage system schemes valued at Rs2.6 billion.

Three garbage transfer stations (GTS) and two landfill Sites would be established with Rs10 billion under the Sindh Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project, Rs1.40 billion worth transfer station for solid waste management and establishment of six GTS with material recovery and refuse derived fuel facility valued at Rs1.66 billion.

He said the construction of Malir Expressway will cost Rs27 billion and a Link road from M-9 to N5 is estimated at Rs6.5 billion. Construction of two roads, in Korangi and Malir through the World Bank, would cost Rs2.90 billion. Besides, there are 83 other ADP schemes of internal roads in Karachi worth Rs25 billion against which Rs13.1 billion have been utilized.

He said the Karachi Circular Railway would be built with Rs300 billion and the construction of its boundary fencing would be completed with Rs23 million. The construction of underpasses/flyovers on the railway crossings along the KCR route requires Rs55 billion, the over 4-km-long BRT Orange Line would be completed with Rs2.36 billion, the 26.6-km-long BRT Red Line is budgeted at Rs78 billion and BRT Yellow Line needs for its 21 km route Rs61.44 billion.

The chief minister said that from July 20 to August 20, rains claimed lives of 100 people and destroyed road, drainage and storm water drain infrastructure and other establishments. Talking about the affected people in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Karachi division, Murad Ali Shah said that the government was providing food, water, medical facilities and veterinary facilities at the emergency relief camps. The chief minister said that the rains had destroyed standing crops and he would request the federal government to financially support the growers by giving them interest-free loans.

The chief minister said that the appointment of KMC administrator and administrators was the prerogative of the provincial government. “We are consulting everyone on this,” and added the administrators would be appointed in the province shortly under the same set of powers and everyone would see the service delivery of the (incoming) administrators.

To a question, the chief minister said that the CCI (Council of Common Interests) was competent to notify the 2017 census results. “We have some reservations about the census results and the federal governme-nt should address them first and then notify the census so that delimitation could be done for the local government polls in Sindh,” he said.