10,988 beggars nabbed during this year

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have nabbed 10,988 beggars during the ongoing year in its crackdown against professional alm-seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

During the ongoing year, a total of 10,988 beggars were arrested and `Qalandarajat’ were compiled against 702 women, 511 men and 32 transgenders. A total of 78 cases were also registered against the beggars and cases were forwarded to the relevant courts. A total of 129 children were shifted to Child Protection Centre while 2,941 boys, 1,788 girls, 2,797 men, 1,882 women and 206 transgenders involved in begging were shifted to Edhi Home.

DIG (Operations) said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business. He directed all officials to take legal action against those involved in begging at traffic signals, worship places, streets and main chowks. He directed strict action against those groups and criminal gangs involved in backing the professional alm-seekers and depriving the deserved persons from assistance.