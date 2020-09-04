Blind murder traced

Islamabad: Islamabad Noon Police Station has traced a blind murder committed earlier this year by unknown persons during a mobile snatching attempt, the police spokesman said.

Police said that Zain Javed was killed on January 3, 2020 when he resisted unknown persons during a mobile snatching attempt.

Following this incident, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zuliqar Khan directed DIG (Operations) to ensure the arrest of the killers. He constituted a special team headed by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and others including Sub-Inspector Niaz Ahmed. This team worked hard, investigated the case following modern investigation techniques and succeeded to arrest an accused Adil resident of Kali Talli Tehsil Hawelian district Haripur.

A pistol used as murder toll was also recovered from him while further investigation is underway from him to ensure arrest of his other accomplices.