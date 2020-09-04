Another 25 test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi : The confirmation of another 25 patients positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours took the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region to 21,742 while no death was reported in the region due to the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that so far, a total of 20,738 confirmed patients have recovered from the illness in the region leaving behind 549 active cases of COVID-19 while to date, as many as 455 patients have died of the disease in the twin cities including 280 from Rawalpindi and 175 from ICT.

In last 24 hours, only two new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district while nine have recovered from the disease taking total number of recoveries so far in the district to 5,682. The total number of patients so far confirmed from the district reached 6,053 on Thursday.

In Rawalpindi district, a total of 10 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 81 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that as many as 239 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district while 3,914 have already been relieved after completion of quarantine period.