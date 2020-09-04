Progress towards protection of human rights reviewed

Islamabad : Ministry of Human Rights shared an overview of critical developments of the Ministry of Human Rights in terms of strengthening legislation, institutional development, and progress in terms of awareness raising and advocacy for human rights in Pakistan.

The progress was shared at an event hosted by the Ministry of Human Rights to celebrate its’ growth and achievements over the past two years with relevant stakeholders, including donors, civil society organizations, members of the diplomatic community, and media representatives.

The event served as an opportunity to showcase important milestones and review progress towards the protection and promotion of human rights in Pakistan.

Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha addressed the audience and spoke about the evolution of the Ministry of Human Rights, from a sub division of the Ministry of Law to a full-fledged Ministry with an expanding mandate.

The Federal Secretary gave a presentation with a brief overview of critical developments of the Ministry of Human Rights in terms of strengthening legislation, institutional development, and progress in terms of awareness raising and advocacy for human rights in Pakistan. Most recently, this included the Reels for Rights Digital Film Festival which sought to raise awareness on a diverse array of human rights issues in Pakistan.

Moreover, she highlighted the critical impact of strengthening treaty body reporting and implementation of human rights commitments in Pakistan. Notably, the Ministry of Human Rights successfully submitted 6 treaty body reports over the past 2 years.

In her address, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari spoke about how no country in the world was free of human rights violations, and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, international commitments, and accountability to improve human rights across the world. She also called upon the European Union to implement the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) to intervene against the massive human rights violations by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Over the past year, she has written letters to 27 UN Special Mandate holders and also highlighted the issue at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Over the past two years, the Ministry of Human Rights has successfully enacted six laws and drafted seven legislations besides taking practical measure to implement the laws through monitoring, training, institutional development and sensitization. Significant progress has been made particularly with regards to the protection of children in the country. This includes the passing of the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, the ICT Child Protection Act 2018, and the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018. Moreover, a critical development was the insertion of “Child Domestic Work” in Part I of Schedule of the Employment of Children Act 1991 as a form of hazardous employment. Over the past two years, the Ministry of Human Rights has successfully established and strengthened grievance redressal mechanisms, and has taken up 6,094 cases of human rights violations with the relevant authorities for redressal. 16,924 complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal were processed, forwarded and referred in last two years, and 508 victims of human rights violations were given financial assistance of Rs6.52 million.

The Ministry also highlighted recent advancements in terms of the rights of prisoners in Pakistan.