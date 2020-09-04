Call to stop HR violations

LAHORE:The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) leading advocacy forums have urged the parliamentary committee on Protection of Minorities from Forced Conversions to probe alleged abuse of religion and law. Senate chairman and speaker National Assembly had set up a joint Parliamentary Committee for Protection from Forced Conversion on November 21, 2019. Senator Dr Anwarul Haq Kakar was appointed its chairperson.