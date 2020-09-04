close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

Call to stop HR violations

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

LAHORE:The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) leading advocacy forums have urged the parliamentary committee on Protection of Minorities from Forced Conversions to probe alleged abuse of religion and law. Senate chairman and speaker National Assembly had set up a joint Parliamentary Committee for Protection from Forced Conversion on November 21, 2019. Senator Dr Anwarul Haq Kakar was appointed its chairperson.

Latest News

More From Lahore