Fri Sep 04, 2020
September 4, 2020

Tevta launches free online courses

Lahore

LAHORE: The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will provide different online skills absolutely free through e-learning courses to 16,200 students under the Chief Minister’s Hunarmand Nojwan Programme would serve as a vehicle towards realisation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing jobs and economic opportunities to youths.

