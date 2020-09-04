Tevta launches free online courses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will provide different online skills absolutely free through e-learning courses to 16,200 students under the Chief Minister’s Hunarmand Nojwan Programme would serve as a vehicle towards realisation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing jobs and economic opportunities to youths.