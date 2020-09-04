Sirajul Haq for durable agriculture, water policy

LAHORE:JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said Pakistan may become the most water-stressed country in South Asia in next one decade but the government is least concerned about the threat and paying no attention to the problem.

Addressing a delegation of JI Kissan Wing here on Thursday, he said a durable national agriculture and water policy was the need of the hour, particularly in the background of the threats from New Delhi to stop the flow of waters from western rivers and shortage of underground water.

Raising concern about the government ‘anti-farmers’ policies, he said federal and provincial governments badly failed to ensure provision of quality seed, pesticides and fertilizers to millions of growers and also they were being charged massively for the agriculture inputs by the companies owned by mafias.