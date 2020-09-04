LCWU finalises online admission policy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:For the first time in its history the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has introduced paperless online admission system starting from September 9. LCWU finalised its online admission policy and would start the admission in a total of 100 programmes by 40 teaching departments at graduate and postgraduate levels. The university is also commencing Online Admissions for Intermediate College in all the combinations from September 11.