Fri Sep 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

LCWU finalises online admission policy

Lahore

LAHORE:For the first time in its history the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has introduced paperless online admission system starting from September 9. LCWU finalised its online admission policy and would start the admission in a total of 100 programmes by 40 teaching departments at graduate and postgraduate levels. The university is also commencing Online Admissions for Intermediate College in all the combinations from September 11.

