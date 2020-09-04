close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
Officers told to start work on beautification

Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman Thursday directed the authorities concerned to start work on beautification schemes without delay.

Chairing a meeting regarding beautification of Lahore, the division commissioner said coordination among development authorities and departments would be strengthened by his office to complete the beautification plan according to timelines. He was briefed that beautification planning was in the pipeline for Main Market Chowk, Shimla Hill Chowk and Circular Road. He stated that beautification of Lahore was his top priority.

