Man self-immolates

LAHORE:An unidentified man committed suicide by self-immolation near Jati Umra Road in Raiwind City on Thursday. The man doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze. Nearby people called police and rescue teams who reached the spot and tried to put off the fire. Meanwhile, the man suffered severe burns. He was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

tenants registered: Cantt Division registered 45,571, City Division 25,573, Civil Lines Division 13,858, Iqbal Town Division 15,116, Model Town Division 53,052 and Sadar Division 52,571 tenants under TRS.

Wall collapses: The wall of a house collapsed near Joda Modi Darbar at Shah Alam Market. Rescue teams found that the house was vacant there so no person was hurt in the incident.