Govt reply sought on plea against price hike

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Thursday issued notices to the federal and Punjab governments on two miscellaneous applications challenging the recent increase in prices of sugar and flour.

Judicial Activism Panel through its Chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique moved the two applications into an already pending main petition against rampant price hike of essential commodities.

Advocate Siddique argued that rising prices of wheat flour and sugar have added to the miseries of the common man who had been deprived of basic necessities of life. He pointed out the prices had been illegally increased but both commodities were hardly available to the citizens.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the official respondents to submit details of the measures the federal and provincial authorities had taken so far to control the prices of the essential commodities. He pleaded that they be direct to bring down the prices of food items.

After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi directed the respondent governments to submit their replies till September 18.