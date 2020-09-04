Cabinet committee meets

LAHORE:The 33rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat here on Thursday in which several legal matters were discussed and approved.

Ministers Dr Murad Raas, Raja Yasir Humayun, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimur Ahmed Khan and secretaries concerned were also present in the meeting.

The proposals approved by the Cabinet Committee included nomination of Dr Uzma Qureshi for the vacant post of member of Punjab Examination Commission, amendment related to approval of budget statement in Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation Rules 2013, signing of MoU with Asian Development Bank for construction of 500 beds hospital in Mianwali, delegation of powers to Assistant Directors of Local Government as Chairman of Reconciliation Council for interim period, appointment of Irfan Ali Advocate as member Punjab Environmental Tribunal, issuance of NOC Petrol Pumps offered and promulgation of Punjab Commodities Price Control Act 2020. The committee referred the draft bill of Punjab Private Schools Regulatory Authority to the sub-committee for further consideration which will be headed by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun.

rainwater harvesting projects: Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed for assessing water supply and sewerage system requirements of central areas of the city where high-rise buildings will be constructed in order to improve Wasa infrastructure for meeting future needs in these localities. He said this while chairing a meeting of Wasa officers at the agency’s headquarters here Thursday. Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the LDA DG about the ongoing and future projects of the agency. The LDA director general observed that rainwater harvesting project at Lawrence Road had been successful. He directed for replicating this example at other areas of the city which had been sensitive with regard to disposal of rainwater.