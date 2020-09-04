Sanitation awareness activity

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has carried out a special cleanliness awareness drive outside Lahore Press Club where people were mobilised about the importance and their responsibility to maintain cleanliness in the City. Renowned artistes, including Irfan Khoosat, Iftikhar Thakur, Masood Akhtar along with LWMC CEO, Turkish contractors also participated in the event.

Awareness camps were also installed outside the press club where LWMC social mobilisers distributed cleanliness awareness literature among the citizens followed by a walk. The whole activity was focused to engage maximum number of people to shoulder their basic civic responsibility by maintaining cleanliness. The artistes said the citizens should also cooperate with the LWMC and keep their surroundings clean.