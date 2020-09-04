Police welfare centres to provide relief to cops: IG

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir has said constabulary is the real face of the police department which represents the police department by its words, deeds and conduct while performing its duties at offices, police stations, highways or other points across the province. In order to further enhance their performance, it has been decided to set up Police Welfare Centres in the style of Police Service Centres which will provide quick and expeditious relief to the police personnel regarding departmental issues as each application has to be solved in mentioned deadline. It will be the responsibility of the chief police chief of the district to resolve the issue inside the timeframe.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on setting up of Police Welfare Centres at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. During the meeting, the IG was informed that the first Police Welfare Centre designed with the vision and personal interest of the IG has been activated as a pilot project in Rawalpindi while approval has been given to set up similar Police Welfare Centres in other districts.

CCPO: After assuming the charge of commander of Lahore Police, Muhammad Umer Sheikh conducted a meeting with all senior police officers. The meeting was attended by Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Syed Hamad Abid, SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik, all divisional officers, SP Security High Court and SP Dolphin.

The capital city police officer (CCPO) said eradication of crime and proper investigation is the first priority. Effective and concrete steps should be taken to control street crime, he stated. Patrolling system of Dolphin and PRU will be restructured. The CCPO said that the second priority is eradication of land grabbers. He directed the divisional SPs to provide the lists of the land grabbers’ groups and details of the cases till Monday.

Talking about the overall traffic situation in the City, he said that the traffic police should not start a flower-laying campaign but a lane and line-fixing campaign immediately. The city of Lahore is getting degraded due to the chaotic traffic.

The CCPO has ordered all SPs investigations to reach their offices by 10am, so that the daily hearing of the citizens can be held. He ordered all divisional officers to send GPS location. All operational SPs should also send their GPS location at 10am and 4pm.

certificates: The Character Certificate Branch of Lahore Police issued 2,915 certificates to the citizens. As many as 1,964 character certificates and 951 vrification certificates were issued to the applicants in August.