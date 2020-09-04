‘Harassment at workplace mostly unreported’

LAHORE:A one-day special training on protection against harassment on workplace was held at the office of the Punjab ombudsperson for the focal persons of GC University Lahore.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also attended the concluding session of the training conducted by Ombudsperson Ms Rukhsana Gillani. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Gillani said sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination at workplaces, including universities, were pervasive, mostly unreported. She appreciated that the GCU Vice-Chancellor had taken a step forward and appointed 10 focal persons for handling and prevention of sexual harassment cases on the campus. The training was designed to equip focal persons with maximum knowledge of this sensitive subject matter. They were given information of how to create a safe working environment for women/men, which is free of harassment, abuse and intimidation with a view towards fulfillment of their right to work with dignity.

Dr Zaidi said there was a dire need to create awareness on this serious issue among faculty, students and staff of universities. He also informed that GCU had launched a massive awareness campaign in this regard that included training of the staff and students to make GCU a harassment-free university. He said that any type of harassment would not be tolerated at GCU.

Meanwhile, a delegation of development practitioners, rights activists and civil society members called upon the GCU VC to discuss different challenges faced by universities in Pakistan including gender inequality, harassment, intolerance and lack of funding from government and industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said universities needed to focus on research leading to commercialisation and social impact. The delegation included UN Women Regional Manager Hafsa Sajjad, Aurat Foundation Regional Manager Nabeela Shaheen and others.

Talking about the issue of harassment, the VC said ten focal persons were appointed under Clause 4 of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Policy against Sexual Harassment and students were encouraged to report any matter related to harassment to these focal persons. However, he said that students and faculty could also report any such matters through the Vice Chancellor portal through the University’s website.

PhD degrees: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students.

According to details, Asim Daud Rana has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Space Science after approval of his thesis entitled “Spatial Response Patterns of Trace Gases using Satellite Remote Sensing with Multi-Satellite Data Over different Landuse/Landcovers in Pakistan”, Amna Saleem in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Attributes of Allah in Bible and Quran”, Tooba Saleem in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Impact of Supervisory Management Styles on the Supervision Outcomes at Postgraduate Level”, Saba in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled “Role of Biofilm Forming Bacteria in Transformation of Arsenic” and Anam Tariq in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled “Comparative Studies of Thermostable Esterases of Bacterial and Archaeal Origins”.