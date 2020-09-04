One corona patient dies; 62 new confirmed infections in 24 hours

LAHORE :One COVID-19 patient died and 62 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,205 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 96,983 in the province. Out of a total of 96,983 infections in Punjab, 94,203 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran, and prisoners. According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,388 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 976,622 in the province. After 2,205 fatalities and recovery of a total of 92,525 patients, 2,253 active cases still remain there. They are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.