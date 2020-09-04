Two confirmed dengue cases reported

LAHORE:Two new confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours and both patients are reported from the provincial capital.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, 658 suspected cases were also reported during the last 24 hours which have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. So far 49 cases of dengue have been registered since January this year in the province, however, 44 patients were discharged after recovery and currently five patients of dengue virus are under treatment. No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The anti-dengue staff found dengue larva at 9,435 places during the last seven days. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry.