City receives moderate, scattered rain

LAHORE:Moderate but scattered rain was witnessed in the provincial metropolis here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are reaching northeastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over northwestern parts of the country. They predicted that more rain-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. While isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in southern Punjab. Hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 34.2°C and minimum was 27°C.