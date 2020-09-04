Anti-corruption raids on MPAs irk PA Speaker

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday directed the government to take notice of raids without warrant by Anti-Corruption Department squad on the residences of MPAs.

The speaker issued these instructions after the issue was highlighted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sami Ullah Khan who on a point of order stated that

on September 1, a group of around 30 members of the Anti-Corruption Department raided the house of PML-N MPA from Gujranwala Imran Khalid Butt.

Sami Ullah Khan on the occasion said already the country was facing illegal acts by an institution (NAB) and now another state run body had started harassing people. Sami Ullah Khan warned that the opposition would lodge a serious protest if the Anti-Corruption Department continued to harass innocent people.

The speaker on the occasion directed the Punjab law minister to take immediate notice of this incident and stated already the Anti-Corruption Department was bent upon harassing people. Law Minister Raja Basharat on the occasion stated that this matter would be thoroughly investigated and would be referred to the privilege committee.

Later, speaking on the general discussion over price control, PML-N MPA from Khushab Malik Waris Kallu said it was highly unfortunate that ‘we were importing wheat despite the fact that Pakistan is an agricultural country’.

He grilled the government for abolishing the local governments, price committees and market committees.

Parliamentary leader of PPP Syed Hassan Murtaza in his speech on the occasion said that it seemed that the government had failed to control mafias who were causing price hike. Rather, he said the government was acting as the facilitator for sugar mafia.

Malik Ahmed Khan, the PML-N MPA from Kasur, in his speech said that 120 million people of Punjab were suffering due to the bad governance of the PTI government. The PA session was later adjourned till Friday today.