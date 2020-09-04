CM Usman Buzdar says price control authority to permanently resolve price hike issue

LAHORE:Member National Assembly Rukhsana Naveed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and felicitated him over the successful completion of two years of public service.

You have worked hard to provide relief to the masses and credit of eliminating one-man show culture goes to you, she added. Your doors are open to everyone and decisions are made in the public interest. Similarly, you have accelerated the journey of public service without caring for the spate of criticism, she further said.

Usman Buzdar maintained that two years of PTI rule was filled with public service and every sector was being developed on modern lines. He pointed out that rates of essential items in Punjab were the minimum as compared to other provinces. Punjab is the only province where a 20kg flour bag is available at Rs860. I personally monitor relief steps and price control authority is being established to permanently resolve the price hike issue, he added. The welfare of the impecunious strata is the core mission of the government. Similarly, creating ease is another obligation, he added.

The CM disclosed that work had been started on urban forestation. Public interest has always been given importance while serving the masses. Our inner self is transparent and clean and my team is victorious before the court of the people. Punjab is leading other federating units in terms of merit, transparency and good governance, he concluded.