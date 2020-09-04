close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar thanks people for cooperation during lockdown

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the people for their cooperation during COVID-19 lockdown adding that situation in Punjab is better than other provinces.

The smart lockdown yielded positive results but care should be observed as the virus has not ended yet. The use of the face mask is helpful in saving the people from the virus and the citizens should make a habit of wearing face masks, the chief minister added. He stated that 62 corona patients had been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and one patient died while the number of active cases is 2253. Besides, 52,592 patients have recovered in Punjab while 9,388 have tested during the last 24 hours while a total of 976,000 tests were conducted in Punjab.

Latest News

More From Lahore