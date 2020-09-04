CM Usman Buzdar thanks people for cooperation during lockdown

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the people for their cooperation during COVID-19 lockdown adding that situation in Punjab is better than other provinces.

The smart lockdown yielded positive results but care should be observed as the virus has not ended yet. The use of the face mask is helpful in saving the people from the virus and the citizens should make a habit of wearing face masks, the chief minister added. He stated that 62 corona patients had been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and one patient died while the number of active cases is 2253. Besides, 52,592 patients have recovered in Punjab while 9,388 have tested during the last 24 hours while a total of 976,000 tests were conducted in Punjab.