Police recover minor boy within few hours of kidnapping

Police on Thursday recovered a minor boy safely from the captivity of the kidnappers within a few hours after his abduction, and arrested two suspects.

The 18-month-old boy, Salman Usman, was kidnapped late on Wednesday night and the kidnappers had demanded Rs300,000 in ransom, warning the family of dire consequences in case they did not pay the amount.

The suspects arrested were identified as Dilshad, a labourer who hailed from Bhawalpur, and Omar, a contractor who hailed from Faisalabad.“Usman, the father of the abducted boy, runs an eatery and a motel in Sohrab Goth,” Federal B Industrial Area DSP Naeem Khan told The News.

“The arrested suspects were living at Usman’s motel for the past few days.” DSP Khan, while quoting Omar, said he was jobless following the COVID-19 pandemic and his wife had left his house and was staying at her parents’ house. Omar's in-laws were trying to pressurise him into taking his wife back to his house but he had no work or money left due to which he made a plan of kidnapping for ransom with Dilshad, the officer said.

The father of the minor boy immediately informed the Federal B Industrial Area police about the kidnapping.“We immediately took action and managed to trace the suspects’ location using technology and recovered the boy safely,” the officer said.