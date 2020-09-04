close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
For future use

Newspost

 
The recent rains in Karachi caused large-scale damage in most parts of the city. It is a bit surprising that the authorities never thought of utilising rainwater for agricultural activities. Pakistan has the world’s largest irrigation systems. Rainwater can be saved for future use by building small dams and micro reservoirs in and around Karachi. This will also save residential areas and residents will not have to deal with flooded streets.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi

