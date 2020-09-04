The day the nullah flows

Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi starts from Katarian and ends into the Sawan River. It was built to carry rainwater safely to the river. However, over the years, the population growth led to its congestion. To make things worse, the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation laid down sewer lines throughout the city that were linked to the nullah. This was a disaster at many levels as water was thrown into this rainwater channel without any treatment. This not only polluted the Sawan River, but also put additional load on the water channel that was meant for rainwater, resulting in floods during the monsoon season.

The worst part is that since the nullah was not built for sewerage, the water in sewers of the city backs up when the nullah floods. This contaminates drinking water. The past governments promised to resolve this problem, but did nothing. It is hoped that the current government would pay attention to this issue. If we don’t fix this issue in a timely manner, we may have to deal with a bigger tragedy – just like the one we saw in Karachi after heavy rains.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad