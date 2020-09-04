Polio-free Pakistan?

Africa is now poliovirus-free. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries that have to eradicate this virus. The recent rise in polio cases in the country paints a dismal picture.

The entire world is fighting against Covid-19 and our country still has to deal with polio. The government and the authorities must take dire serious steps to eliminate the virus. The people should extend their cooperation to the authorities. ]

Junaid Shahood

Lahore