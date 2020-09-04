Polio-free Pakistan?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Africa is now poliovirus-free. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries that have to eradicate this virus. The recent rise in polio cases in the country paints a dismal picture.
The entire world is fighting against Covid-19 and our country still has to deal with polio. The government and the authorities must take dire serious steps to eliminate the virus. The people should extend their cooperation to the authorities. ]
Junaid Shahood
Lahore