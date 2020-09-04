close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 4, 2020

Polio-free Pakistan?

Newspost

 
September 4, 2020

Africa is now poliovirus-free. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries that have to eradicate this virus. The recent rise in polio cases in the country paints a dismal picture.

The entire world is fighting against Covid-19 and our country still has to deal with polio. The government and the authorities must take dire serious steps to eliminate the virus. The people should extend their cooperation to the authorities. ]

Junaid Shahood

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost