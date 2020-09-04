More rain chaos

Heavy rain continues to leave mayhem and disaster in its wake in the country. This time the victim is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Almost the entire province was affected by heavy rains, which fell all through Wednesday and into Thursday. According to media reports, at least 29 people have died, many more more injured and more than a hundred homes damaged. Many died when avalanches or landslides destroyed the homes or boulders fell on top of them, crushing the roofs. Such incidents have been reported from several districts.

Other deaths were caused when people attempting to recover timber flowing down rivers were caught up in the current and drowned as a result. There have also been complaints that the widespread cutting of forests in areas of the north have destroyed the natural hold on the ground that is provided by trees, loosening the soil and making landslides more likely. This is believed by some experts to be one of the reasons behind the high number of deaths and landslides and avalanches. The KP government needs to assess how well its reforestation efforts are working. What is more alarming is that the meteorological office has predicted more rains in KP, and also in parts of Punjab over the coming 24 hours. We are badly prepared for such catastrophes. Although the monsoon is an annual event, the poor building of houses, some of them standing in hilly areas, where torrents regularly flow down natural waterways leading straight to settlements, means that the death toll is likely to be high once again.

We need better planning in these areas, just as we do in cities such as Karachi. This year, the heavy monsoon has cost the country far too many lives. We need to take measures to protect other people and to warn those in danger against the risks they face. We must also think about long-term measures, such as ensuring we increase our forest cover, which protects the earth and holds it together. Our failure to take these steps in the past is one of the factors leading to the deaths we continue to hear about. We can only hope the coming days will not bring too much havoc to more parts of the country where rain is predicted. But for now, there should also be an effort to prepare for an impending disaster. The PDMA has said it will be taking measures to be ready for the downpours in KP. We hope that preparations are adequate and that lives can be saved.