Eder scores as Jiangsu Suning win in CSL

DALIAN, China: Former Italian international Eder scored the winner to help Jiangsu Suning beat Shangdong Luneng 1-0 in a Chinese Super League tie on Thursday.

The 33-year-old striker, who came on after the interval, latched onto a through pass from teammate Wu Xi before sending it into the net in the 65th minute.

With the win, Suning leapfrogged Luneng into second place on the table with 17 points from nine games, two points adrift of Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou Evergrande who have played one match less.

Luneng, who lost to Dalian Pro 1-0 in the last round, hit the woodwork twice during the game against Suning.

Duan Liuyu sent a long-distance shot off the cross-bar in the 45th minute, while Marouane Fellaini saw his header hit the post in frustration in the 61st minute.