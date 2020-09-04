Man United seal Van de Beek signing

LONDON: Manchester United on Thursday confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax in a deal worth 39 million pounds.

The 23-year-old, who has previously been linked to interest from Spanish giants, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, has agreed a contract until June 2025. He will travel to Manchester to join his new teammates after the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League game against Italy on September 7.

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history.”