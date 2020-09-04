Moin says Sarfraz should be first choice in T20s

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has said Sarfraz Ahmed should be priority for T20 Internationals and Mohammad Rizwan should be given opportunities in Tests.

He made these remarks on the sidelines of the launching ceremony of Galle Gladiators, a franchise for Sri Lanka’s cricket league.

“Both are good players but in T20s, Sarfaraz should indeed be the first choice,” Moin said when asked which of the two candidates should be Pakistan’s number one.

Moin appreciated Rizwan for being nimble-footed. “Rizwan also played good cricket. The way he played in Test cricket — an agile player such as he is certainly has a place,” he was quoted by a television channel as saying.