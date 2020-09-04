close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
Xinhua
September 4, 2020

Hungarian rider Valter wins Tour de Hongrie

Sports

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s Attila Valter won the Tour de Hongrie cycling race on Wednesday, beating American and Australian rivals.

Valter, 22, broke free during the final few kilometers and the peloton was unable to catch him.

With his final stage win, Valter became the overall winner of this year’s Tour de Hongrie.

“My team was fantastic during the whole race. Today I felt very good, my legs were really good, until the attack I could ride easily. Also, I was very motivated. Many people supported me along the roads, and I want to thank everyone,” Valter said after the race. American rider Quinn Simmons took silver and bronze went to Damien Howson from Australia.

