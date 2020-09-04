Lahore Qalandars to take part inT-10 after PSL

LAHORE: Atif Rana, chief executive of Lahore Qalandars, has said that after taking part in the remaining Pakistan Super League matches, his team will participate in the T-10 league to be played in the United Arab Emirates.

“After the end of Indian Premier League, foreign players will have no problem coming to Pakistan from the UAE and then after playing the rest of the PSL matches here, we can easily go to play T-Ten with our players,” he said.

“The announcement of the schedule for the remaining matches of season five is welcome,” he said. “Fans want to see the winner of PSL,” he added.

Atif said that holding league matches in Pakistan was expected to bring financial benefits but it did not happen. “Steps are needed to be taken to protect stakeholders from deficit. I hope the Pakistan Cricket Board will make better decisions in this regard for next year,” he said.

He said that Lahore Qalandars could not hold their Talent Hunt and other programmes because of coronavirus. “Trials of 128 players selected for Qalandars’ Sijandar programme will be held when sports activities are restored. After the resumption of activities in educational institutions, work will also be done on setting up of High Performance Centers in different cities.

“The Lahore Qalandars played good cricket this year. The team wants to win the PSL from Gaddafi Stadium and go to play T-10 and raise the flag of success there as well,” he said.