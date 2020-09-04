Young players need more exposure to excel, says Naushad

ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer Col (r) Naushad Ali Thursday urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise more international series in run-up to the ICC T20 World Cup so that young players could get accustomed to the international cricket.

Talking to ‘The News’, Naushad said that I was pleased to see youngsters Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi excelling at international level.

“Other youngsters like Naseem Shah, Mohammad Husnain and Khushdil Shah have equal potential for the limited-overs cricket. They only need required exposure to represent the country in international events. Organising regular series is a must to keep youngsters’ confidence high.”

He said the PCB must convince South Africa to play their home series at a neutral venue. “If a number of South African cricketers will be participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE then why they cannot play home series against Pakistan at the same venue. If Covid-19 situation does not permit holding the series there then the CSA must consider the UAE as a neutral venue.”

Naushad suggested that England should also consider tour to Pakistan.

“The PCB has extended big favour to England by touring it at a time when it was a risky affair. Now the onus is on England to make special arrangements of touring Pakistan for One-Day and T20 series even if they have no prior schedule.”

The former match-referee hoped the countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh can also make efforts to organise home and away series against Pakistan.

“Luckily, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the countries where Covid-19 cases are decreasing with each passing day so we must take the advantage of this situation. If Pakistan have toured England in tough situations, then others cricket-playing nations should follow the suit at a time when the playing conditions are relatively stress-free.”

Naushad was all praise for the winning Pakistan T20 team, coaches and support staff.

“We should praise Pakistan cricketers, coaches and support staff for staying calm and helping each other during the tough tour of England. They have set an example for others to follow.”