Amir escapes punishment

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has escaped penalty for violating COVID 19 SOP laid out by the International Cricket Council.

During the first T20 match against England, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir was seen using saliva to polish the ball, which is banned because of the coronavirus.

Aamir was seen spitting on the ball several times but the umpires did not know it. However, in their next over, the umpires had to clean the ball with a sanitiser. But he did not impose any penalty against Amir.

It should be noted that the team of the bowler who applies saliva on the ball can be warned twice per innings, while the batting side can get five runs.