Saliva ban made bowling more challenging: Waqar

LAHORE: Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball was a challenge for both teams in the recently concluded three-match Test series against England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva to shine the ball to lessen the risk of coronavirus transmission and players are allowed to use only their sweat for that purpose.

The former fast-bowler shared his experiences of the England tour in a column published on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website and gave his recommendations to the sport’s governing body regarding the matter.

“One of the challenges that both teams faced in the recent Test series was the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball,” he wrote. “I don’t think it was actually a major issue given the weather. The pitches themselves were very dry but there was always moisture in the air and the outfields were lush that kept the ball in good condition.

“In other parts of the world, it is always more challenging to keep the ball in good condition,” he said.

He further stated that the Duke balls, used in England, stay hard for a long period.

He requested ICC to stick with a single brand of cricket ball. “It doesn’t matter which brand, but the ICC should make that decision. It’s hard for bowlers to adjust to using different types of balls when they play around the world,” he said.

He said the side could not prepare well for the England tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. “For three months or so, these guys were stuck indoors and were not able to train,” he added.

Waqar stated that weather proved to be frustrating throughout the tour but young pacers made excellent progress and the management was satisfied with their performances.

He advised players to keep their focus on Test cricket and keep featuring in first-class fixtures as it will help them remain fit. “I want Test cricket to be a real focus for these guys and that means also placing an emphasis on four-day cricket. If you want to succeed in Test cricket it’s important to play more first-class cricket to get your body used to bowling long spells.

“The upcoming domestic season in Pakistan, with our new six-team structure, will be important for the development of our pace bowlers. But I would also like to see them playing around the world, whether in Australia or in English county circuit.”