Pakistan needs bowling all-rounder for T20 cricket: Kamran

LAHORE: Test cricketer Kamran Akmal has said Pakistan desperately needs a bowling all-rounder for T20 Internationals.

Talking to media here on Thursday, Kamran said the team should have a bowling all-rounder to make a better combination for T20 cricket. He identified Aamir Yameen, Emad Butt and Faheem Ashraf as good candidates for the bowling all-rounder’s slot and said there is a need to work to improve their skills.

“If you are playing in Asia then a spin bowling all-rounder will be suitable and there is no better choice than Muhammad Nawaz in that case,” he said.

He said that the wicketkeeper should be fed up the order opening with Babar Azam. “Whether it is Sarfraz Ahmed or Mohammad Rizwan, the keeper should play as the opener,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that Babar captained well in the third T20 match as compared to the second match. “He made good decisions in the third match,” he said.

Kamran said that Pakistan should have won the Test and T20 series against England. “The combination of England team in the Test was not good and our bowling attack was better but we could not win the first Test match. That was unfortunate,” he said.

“We have to think about why our bowling attack did not do as they had been expected to,” he said.

Kamran said that Haider Ali is a talented cricketer and Wahab Riaz made a brilliant comeback. “Wahab should have been there in the previous matches too. Had he been there in the second match, the result could have been different,” he added. He said that Mohammad Hafeez also showed exceptional performance.