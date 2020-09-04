Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: PCB set to host all matches in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 engagements may not fetch the required variety and test the temperament of cricketers to bowl and bat in different conditions as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to host the entire event in Karachi starting from late October.

Usually the top domestic event’s performance set the benchmark for players’ ability to bat and bowl amid changing conditions on different wickets and amid different surroundings. However, this time there will be no such thing, no home and away matches as the PCB has made arrangements to organise the entire tournament in Karachi.

The wickets at different centres in city were never rated as helpful for pace and swing bowling. They were more suited to batsmen having a habit of playing on dull and placid pitches. The low and slow wickets are likely to make life miserable for pace bowlers.

More importantly, the trophy this season will be void of extending variety to cricketers who will be having the same challenges to face every time they would land at the ground.

The matches are likely to be played at the National Stadium, Defence Stadium, NBP Stadium and State Bank Ground. State Bank Ground offers just three pitches besides having smaller ground. NBP Stadium has five pitches in all. Repeated matches on the same ground could leave damaging effects on such a short square.

Required equipment to maintain the grounds in case of another spell of heavy rains in Karachi are also scarce. In such circumstances, we may not see the competitiveness in the first class season this fall against all promises and hopes given by the PCB during the last two years.

Only a variety and playing under different conditions can guarantee high quality cricket which will be missing this season. Previously, teams used to shuffle almost on all the leading first class cricket centres of the country, starting from Abbottabad Stadium to the National Stadium Karachi. The option could have been to distribute engagements on at least three different cities where the pitches and grounds offer diverse challenges.

When a PCB official was approached to know whether the board was planning to hold all Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches in Karachi, he confirmed that. “Look we have very limited options. The weather in December and January has never been so friendly in the northern part of the country, so we have decided to host all matches in Karachi. I admit here that we would be missing variety but under the given circumstances we have very limited options,” he said.

Whatever the reasons are, investing in domestic cricket in a big way should be the top priority of the board. Here it seems the PCB is more interested in saving its financial resource at the expense of premier domestic cricket, which is a dangerous omen.