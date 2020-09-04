FB bans BJP legislator

NEW DELHI: Facebook Inc has banned a member of ruling party for violating its policies covering violence and hate, as Mark Zuckerberg’s company finds itself caught in a debate over how it handles political content in its biggest market.

The company said on Thursday it had banned politician Raja Singh from Facebook and Instagram under its “dangerous individuals and organisations” policy.When contacted for comment, Singh, who is from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sent Reuters a video message saying his followers and other party workers had opened up pages using his name and that he plans to contact Facebook so that he can open an account.