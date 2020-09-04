close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
September 4, 2020

Israeli strikes kill 16 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

World

September 4, 2020

BEIRUT: Presumed Israeli air strikes on eastern Syria killed 16 Iran-backed fighters on Thursday, a war monitor said, hours after Damascus said it intercepted Israeli missiles fired at a central air base.Those killed were “Iraqi paramilitary fighters loyal to Iran, seven of whom were killed outside the city of Mayadeen,” Rami Abdul Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said. The other nine were killed in strikes south of the city of Albu Kamal, on the Iraqi border further east.

