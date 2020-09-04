‘Trump encourages voter fraud’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Encouraging voter fraud, a crime, US President Donald Trump has called on North Carolinians to vote twice, once in person and once by mail.When asked about the security of mail-in votes in an interview on Thursday, Trump said: “Let them send it in and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote” in person.