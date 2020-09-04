close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
September 4, 2020

‘Trump encourages voter fraud’

World

September 4, 2020

WASHINGTON: Encouraging voter fraud, a crime, US President Donald Trump has called on North Carolinians to vote twice, once in person and once by mail.When asked about the security of mail-in votes in an interview on Thursday, Trump said: “Let them send it in and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote” in person.

