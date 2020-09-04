Manila delays release of US marine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANILA: A US marine convicted of killing a transgender woman will stay in detention in the Philippines while a court reviews its earlier ruling to free him halfway into his 10-year jail term, officials said on Thursday.
Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton has been in prison since the October 2014 killing of Jennifer Laude, whom he met at a bar while on a break from military exercises in the northern city of Olongapo.
An Olongapo court ruled on Tuesday that Pemberton qualified for early release due to good behaviour while detained in a special jail at the Philippine military headquarters in Manila.He has served half of a 10-year sentence for homicide.
His release has now been suspended after a sister of the victim challenged the ruling in a filing that asked the court to reconsider, Bureau of Corrections spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said.Pemberton’s lawyer Rowena Flores pressed for his immediate release.
“Every day that he stays in jail is a violation of his constitutional right,” Flores told AFP. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, a lawyer who represented the Laude family during the trial, said the court had committed “judicial overreach”.