BBC boss to crack down on staff

UNITED KINGDOM: Tim Davie is to crack down on staff posting their views on social media in a move to restore the view of the BBC as impartial, and raised the question of slashing the corporation’s output by a fifth, cutting more jobs and potentially shutting TV channels.

The new director general said the BBC had to focus on impartiality to address accusations of bias from politicians on both sides of the political divide.“If you want to be an opinionated columnist or a partisan campaigner on social media then that is a valid choice, but you should not be working at the BBC,” he said in a speech to staff at the BBC’s office in Cardiff. Davie said that staff would have to adhere to new social media rules that will be “rigorously enforced”.