‘Trump encourages voter fraud’

WASHINGTON: Encouraging voter fraud, a crime, US President Donald Trump has called on North Carolinians to vote twice, once in person and once by mail.

When asked about the security of mail-in votes in an interview on Thursday, Trump said: “Let them send it in and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote” in person.

Trump made the suggestion after he threatened to cut funding for Democrat-led cities, which Trump accused of being “lawless zones,” where he has already deployed federal forces to counter unrest provoked by racism and police brutality.

“President Trump outrageously encouraged” North Carolinians “to break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election,” State Attorney General Josh Stein said in a tweet. “Make sure you vote, but do NOT vote twice! I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is upheld in November.”