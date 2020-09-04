Youths rob cab to enjoy ‘parathas’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New delhi: In a daring robbery, a group of youths first stole a mobile phone and then made a call for an Ola cab and robbed it. Their motive was to go to Murthal and have ‘parathas’ for dinner. The Delhi Police has arrested the three accused and apprehended two juveniles in this connection. One of the accused is a BBA student in a Noida-based college.