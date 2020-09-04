close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
September 4, 2020

Youths rob cab to enjoy ‘parathas’

World

A
Agencies
September 4, 2020

New delhi: In a daring robbery, a group of youths first stole a mobile phone and then made a call for an Ola cab and robbed it. Their motive was to go to Murthal and have ‘parathas’ for dinner. The Delhi Police has arrested the three accused and apprehended two juveniles in this connection. One of the accused is a BBA student in a Noida-based college.

Latest News

More From World